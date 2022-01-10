Ram Charan says he's 'open to doing Indian films' despite failure of Zanjeer with Priyanka Chopra.

Ram Charan was set to take the big screen by storm with Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli's RRR. However, Covid-19 played spoilsport and the film's release had to be pushed. RRR is Ram Charan's first pan-Indian film for the actor who has rarely ventured out of his comfort zone - Telugu cinema. The actor made his Hindi debut back in 2013 with Priyanka Chopra in Zanjeer.

However, since then, Ram Charan has not returned to Bollywood. When quizzed why he has never returned to Hindi cinema after the failure of Zanjeer, Ram Charan told Indian Express, "It is all about the instinct and it is not that I don’t… I watch a lot of your films and love them. But, maybe, it happened to be now with RRR with Tarak and SS Rajamouli. We are open to doing Indian films."

Ram Charan is of the opinion that today boundaries between Hindi and regional cinema has blurred. “RRR is very much a Hindi film as it is a Telugu film, it is pan-India film. Today, thanks to efforts by a lot of filmmakers, especially Rajamouli, the gates of this industry have opened. We have stopped being regional and we have become a part of one big Indian film industry, the barriers are broken. So, as and when an opportunity comes, why not, I will do any film. The scale of RRR, and how many languages the film will release in will break all barriers. It is all about the excitement," the actor added.

RRR was scheduled to release on 7 January but had to pushed due to the sudden surge in cases and the Omicron variant. The makers have not yet announced a new release date.

