Ram Gopal Varma admits to be in talks with a 'Bollywood Megastar' for a horror film; Any guesses?

Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most controversial figures in the movie industry. He has worked across different movie industries and has helmed some of the most iconic films of Indian cinema like Sarkar, Shiva, Satya, Bhoot, Rangeela and more. He gears up for the release of his next film Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon starring martial artiste-turned-actress Pooja Bhalekar. Ram Gopal Varma in a recent interview, opened up about planning to make a horror film.

Ram Gopal Varma, in an exclusive interview with India Today, informed that he is planning to make a horror film with a Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. RGV and Big B have worked on a number of movie projects like Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Sarkar 3, Aag, Rann and Nishabd. Sarkar 3 was the last film they collaborated on and it was a good 5 years back. RGV in the interview said that he has an idea and the two are still talking about it. The genre of the film will be horror and he plans to make it only with the Shehenshaah of Bollywood.

The Satya director has frequently ventured into the Horror genre and has also found success in it. The director has made a lot of successful horror films like Raat, Bhoot, Bhoot Returns, Darna Mana Hai, Vaastu Shastra among his other successful films. Amitabh Bachchan too has been a part of many horror films like Darna Zaroori Hai, Bhootnath, Bhootnath Returns, Hum Kaun Hai and more. If the collaboration materialises, it would certainly become one of the most awaited Indian films.

For the time being, the Sarkar director gears up for his next film Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon, which releases on the 15th of July, 2022. The film locks horns with Taapsee Pannu led Shabaash Mithu, which is the biopic of legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s Hit: The First Case, which is a remake of the Telugu thriller of the same name. As for Amitabh Bachchan, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra, Nag Ashwin’s Sci-Fi drama tentatively titled Project K, Sooraj Barjatya’s comeback film Uunchai and Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna.

