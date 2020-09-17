Ram Gopal Varma backs his Satya star Urmila Matondkar's 'versatile talent' after Kangana Ranaut's jibe

Urmila Matondkar in an interview called out Kangana Ranaut and said that if she wants to address drug problems she must start from her own state first.

raked up controversy yet again when her comment on Urmila Matondkar on prime time television went viral on social media. While Bollywood has been witnessing an unparalleled unrest in the last few months, it recently escalated once again when addressed those trying to malign the industry's name in the Parliament. Kangana slammed the senior actress for her comment.

However, Urmila Matondkar in an interview called out Kangana for trying to accuse all of Bollywood of being 'drug addicts'. She added that Kangana needs to first talk about the use of drugs in her state Himachal Pradesh. Following this, the 'Queen' actress hit out at Urmila and called her a 'soft porn star' on national television.

While scores of Bollywood celebs have come out in support of Urmila, her Satya and Rangeela director has also backed her up. Taking to Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that @UrmilaMatondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA,SATYA,KAUN,BHOOT,EK HASEENA THI etc."

Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that @UrmilaMatondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA,SATYA,KAUN,BHOOT,EK HASEENA THI etc .https://t.co/xjiSUW2kdB — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 17, 2020

In an earlier interview to India Today, Urmila had said, “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state." Scores of celebrities came out in support of Urmila Matondkar including Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, Pooja Bhatt and Farah Khan Ali among others.

