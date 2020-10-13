  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma calls Bollywood's producers, film associations legal action against news channels 'too thanda'

The production companies who are included in the lawsuit are run by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Ajay Devgn among others.
4432 reads Mumbai
Ram Gopal Varma in green T-shirt smiles for camera. Ram Gopal Varma calls Bollywood's producers, film associations legal action against news channels 'too thanda'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On Monday, Bollywood's top 34 producers, filmmakers and four film associations took social media by storm when they filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against a handful of news channels for “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks” on the Hindi film industry. According to Bar and Bench, the suit has been filed against Republic TV and its journalist Arnab Goswami, journalist Pradeep Bhandari along with Times Now and its journalists Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar.

The legal action comes after the various channels, English and Hindi, reported the drug nexus case and conducted a media trial while doing so. The coverage of the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and arrest of actress Rhea Chakraborty was also widely covered by prominent news channels. 

The production companies who are included in the lawsuit are run by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Ajay Devgn. Reacting to Bollywood's decision to file a lawsuit, Ram Gopal Varma said that it's 'too late' for legal action now.  

He tweeted, "Reaction of Bollywood Is too late and too thanda ..All top film people complaining to Delhi high court is amounting to a school kid telling the teacher “ Teacher, Teacher , wo Arnab mujhe gaali de raha hai”

Check it out: 

Apart from producers, associations such as the Film & Television Producers Guild Of India (PGI), Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) and Screenwriters Association (SWA) have also joined hands to file a lawsuit. 

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman & other producers move to Delhi HC against 2 news channels for irresponsible reporting

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Karan, SRK & other productions uniting against media houses: File a case on me also
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman & other producers move to Delhi HC against 2 news channels for irresponsible reporting
Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: When the star wife won hearts with her interesting quotes on hubby Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan reveals how Raj and Simran became a hit pair post DDLJ as movie completes 25 years of release
Sayani Gupta slams Shah Rukh Khan over his Gandhi Jayanti post; Asks him to speak up for the downtrodden ones
Gandhi Jayanti: Shah Rukh Khan remembers value of truth on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary with sweet post

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement