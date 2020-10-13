Ram Gopal Varma calls Bollywood's producers, film associations legal action against news channels 'too thanda'

The production companies who are included in the lawsuit are run by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Ajay Devgn among others.

On Monday, Bollywood's top 34 producers, filmmakers and four film associations took social media by storm when they filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against a handful of news channels for “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks” on the Hindi film industry. According to Bar and Bench, the suit has been filed against Republic TV and its journalist Arnab Goswami, journalist Pradeep Bhandari along with Times Now and its journalists Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar.

The legal action comes after the various channels, English and Hindi, reported the drug nexus case and conducted a media trial while doing so. The coverage of the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and arrest of actress Rhea Chakraborty was also widely covered by prominent news channels.

The production companies who are included in the lawsuit are run by , , , , Farhan Akhtar and . Reacting to Bollywood's decision to file a lawsuit, Ram Gopal Varma said that it's 'too late' for legal action now.

He tweeted, "Reaction of Bollywood Is too late and too thanda ..All top film people complaining to Delhi high court is amounting to a school kid telling the teacher “ Teacher, Teacher , wo Arnab mujhe gaali de raha hai”

Check it out:

Reaction of Bollywood Is too late and too thanda ..All top film people complaining to Delhi high court is amounting to a school kid telling the teacher “ Teacher, Teacher , wo Arnab mujhe gaali de raha hai” — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 12, 2020

Apart from producers, associations such as the Film & Television Producers Guild Of India (PGI), Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) and Screenwriters Association (SWA) have also joined hands to file a lawsuit.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman & other producers move to Delhi HC against 2 news channels for irresponsible reporting

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×