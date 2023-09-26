Ram Gopal Varma defends Nishabd; says Amitabh Bachchan delivered his career's 'most complex performance'

Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most maverick filmmakers in India. Throughout his career, he made films in off-beat subject matter with relatively unknown actors and created his own niche in the industry. One of his most talked about and polarizing films is the 2007 drama Nishabd, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan.

Ram Gopal Varma defends Nishabd

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Ram Gopal Varma was asked if he felt that Nishabd might backfire because of its subject matter. He responded that it is the story of a "responsible" man who is "unable to fight with his feelings" and falls for a younger girl. Inspired by the novel Lolita, the film explores the relationship between a young girl and a man in his 60s. RGV defended the film and praised Amitabh Bachchan's performance. He said: "I think the most complex performance of Mr. Bachchan's career is Nishabd because everything else he can draw from a reference point somewhere. And this is not about him looking at Jiah." Varma then talks about a scene where Big B's character first tells his wife about his feelings for her and a scene where the character is standing at the stairs to look at her. "There's no expression actually. I think Mr. Bachchan is the only actor who can express without expression", he added.

RGV reveals Jaya Bachchan was against Amitabh Bachchan doing Nishabd

In the same interview, Varma revealed that Big B's makeup man warned him to not do Nishabd. According to RGV, the make up man told Bachchan, "sir, this is the biggest mistake you are making." He also said that Jaya Bachchan was "very against" Bachchan doing the film. Nishabd is produced and directed by Ram Gopal Varma and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jiah Khan, Aftab Shivadasani, Revathi, Nassar and Shraddha Arya. It was released on March 2, 2007 and met with mixed reviews.

Apart from Nishad, RGV and Bachchan have worked together on films like Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Sarkar 3, Rann, Darna Zaroori Hai and Aag.

