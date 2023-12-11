Ram Gopal Varma has THIS say about massive success of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has continued to grow at the box office ever since its release. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Boman Irani, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Even days after its release, the film continues to generate buzz on social media. While the film and the actors associated with it have been receiving great responses from the audience, director Ram Gopal Varma has also been among those to heap praise on the film. A while back, the director yet again shared his two cents on the takeaway from the film for critics, Indians, and cinema people.

Ram Gopal Varma heap praises on Animal in a long note on X

A while back, Ram Gopal Varma took to his X (formerly Twitter) and penned a long note as he shared his views on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. On a long note, the director shared five major takeaways for the critics from the film.

He wrote, “1. The WORST reviewed film becoming thd MOST watched film of INDIA proves that CRITICS make zero difference to a film’s BOX OFFICE”, in the second point he remarked, “2. CRITICS don’t know Jack sh*t about why the audience will like in a film”.

Take a look:

In addition to this, he continued writing, “3. Critics for the first time are UPSET with the AUDIENCE more than the FILM MAKER”, “4.CRITICS should watch ANIMAL repeatedly to re evaluate their critical standards and in the process get UPDATED,” he wrote.

Advertisement

He concluded the post by writing, “5. ALL critics with folded hands should request @imvangasandeep to conduct film appreciation courses for them.”

Ram Gopal Verma shares takeaway from Animal for 'people of India'

In addition to this, the director also shared his views on the takeaway from the film Animal for Indians. Lauding Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, he stated that the film has ‘redefined culture’ and ‘destroyed what was earlier called art’.

He also stated that he cited Animal’s ‘mega’ box-office collection as a testament to Indians growing up and loving and respecting ‘a not to be loved and respected director.’

Take a look at the post shared by the director:

Ram Gopal Verma shares views on take away for 'cinema people' from Animal

Furthermore, the Rangeela director shared another tweet on his X and also stated his views on takeaways for the ‘cinema people’ from the movie Animal. He stated that Indian films can no longer be the same since December 10, 2023 (after the release of Animal), as they were perceived earlier.

The Satya director also stated that nobody can really ascertain what an audience would like in a film. Hailing Animal as a ‘film school’, he stated that ‘good, bad, morality, fidelity, and other such family and social values have to be re-learnt’ in Animal.

He went on to opine that syllabi in film schools should also be ‘immediately scrapped’ and ‘a single lesson should be taught to all future students on “How to Make a Film Like Animal?”

Take a look:

About Animal

Notably, Animal, despite being rated A and more than 3 and a half hours' length, has managed to attract massive crowds in the theaters. Speaking of its box office collection, the film managed to collect a historic Rs. 34–35 crores net in Hindi on its 9th day to bring its cumulative total to Rs 344.50 crores. Going by its growth, the film will positively enter the Rs 400 crore club on Tuesday and then make strides towards the Rs 500 crore mark.

It is worth mentioning that as of now, only three Bollywood films, including Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan have managed to cross the Rs 500 crore mark.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Vidyut Jammwal’s nude PICS; says ‘You have brought out the ANIMAL in you’