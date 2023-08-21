Ram Gopal Varma heaps praise on Gadar 2 cast; says, ‘Films of 60+ old heroes doing 60+ old characters…’

Ram Gopal Varma, who has directed one of the most popular films Rangeela, hailed the cast selection for Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2. The director took to social media to share his happiness seeing that the age of heroes on screen matched with their real age, and this is a rare phenomenon.

Recently, Ram Gopal Varma took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his happiness with the audience. The tweet he posted was basically about applauding the cast selection for Anil Sharma’s directorial Gadar 2.

The director wrote, “Against all conventional wisdom , Films of 60 + OLD HEROES doing 60 + OLD CHARACTERS are becoming BIGGER BLOCKBUSTERS than the films of younger heroes as PROVED by #KamalHaasan’s VIKRAM , #Rajinikant’s JAILER and #SunnyDeol’s GADAR 2." Have a look:

Anupam Kher also showered praise on Gadar 2

At the same time, Anupam Kher, who is best known for his roles in Special 26, Baby, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, also took to social media to praise Gadar 2 and lead actor Sunny Deol. Taking to X, Kher wrote, “Just watched #Gadar2 in Gaiety/Galaxy theatre in Bandra. Last time I went to this single-screen theatre was for the premiere of my movie #Hum.” Have a look:

The actor continued, “Gadar2 is a tsunami of emotions felt not only by the actors on screen but also by the audiences in the theatre. It takes you on a roller coaster ride of what it means to be a proud Indian. In fact it celebrates the multi culture/ multi religion facet of our country. It is cathartic. Crowds scream their guts out at every dialogue."

Speaking of Gadar 2, the film is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and the story revolves around the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971 wherein Tara Singh (played by Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son Charanjeet (played by Utkarsh Sharma) back home. The film starres Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles. The story of the film revolves Anil Sharma’s directorial was released on August 11 and so far it has grossed over Rs 494 crore worldwide, therefore emerging as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.