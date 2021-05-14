Ram Gopal Varma on his fallout with Aamir Khan over Rangeela controversy: He felt betrayed & that's my fault

In a recent interview, Ram Gopal Varma opened up about his controversial 'waiter' remark following the release of Rangeela film. Back then, the filmmaker was quoted in an interview saying that a waiter in the film did better acting than Aamir.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has finally opened about the 'misunderstanding' that he had with actor after the release of Rangeela. For the unversed, shortly after the release of the movie, Ram Gopal was quoted in an interview as saying that a waiter in the film did better acting than Aamir. His comments created a lot of controversy back then and it is also said to be the reason why the two never worked together again. Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker talked about his controversial remark and why he and the Dangal actor never collaborated together after Rangeela.

Ram said Aamir is an "extremely dedicated, passionate and very patient person, which he is not. He is a very impulsive guy, who wants to see things happening and Aamir wants to mull over it, which is good and works fantastic for him". But temperament wise they are very different and it was a certain misunderstanding post Rangeela.

“I don't have any bad blood neither does he have. Temperamentally we are very different, it's not about the film per say. I am very impulsive which is my strength and weakness and he is very patient which is exactly the opposite of what I am,” he added.

Talking about his controversial waiter remark, Ram Gopal Varma told Bollywood Hungama in an interview that he made a 'technical point' about a certain scene, which he believed was improved by a co-actor's reaction to Aamir's line delivery. He said that this point didn't come across to the interviewer, who ran the story with the headline 'the waiter was better than Aamir', and misquoted him.

The ace filmmaker also mentioned that since there were no mobile phones at the time, the Dhoom 3 actor wasn't able to immediately get in touch with him, and proceeded to make his own counter-statement after believing that he was being 'deliberately' avoided. They later met and discussed what had happened.

Further elaborating on this, RGV stated that he told Aamir, “The whole world has seen Rangeela and they loved it and that guy is in half a scene. Me saying that the waiter is better than you, in what way do you think it is going to make any difference. In fact it will come on me because my saying that has not led to him signing for 100 films.”

“But okay Aamir being a very sensitive and very good human being and at that point, what he himself was going through with the whole industry and Khalid Mohammed thing and all that, he felt betrayed and that's my fault,” he added.

Rangeela, which also starred Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, was a big success at the box office and had won many accolades.

