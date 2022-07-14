Ram Gopal Varma: 'I'm not gay but Bruce Lee was the only guy I wanted to kiss'

Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most controversial figures in the movie industry. He has worked across different movie industries and has helmed some of the most iconic films of Indian cinema like Sarkar, Shiva, Satya, Bhoot, Rangeela and more. He gears up for the release of his next film Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon starring martial artiste-turned-actress Pooja Bhalekar. Ram Gopal Varma in a recent interview, he talked about his love and respect for legendary mixed-martial artist and actor, Bruce Lee.

In an interview with Firstpost, Ram Gopal Varma passionately talked about Bruce Lee. He said that he would kiss him for his mere existence. The Satya director claimed to be in love with Bruce Lee’s personality, his screen presence and his eyes. RGV showered his admiration for Bruce Lee and said, “There is something remarkably different about Brue Lee which can't be just his speed, it can't be just his power. I don't believe there is more than a 10-15 percent difference in the punching power. It is his personality, it is his screen presence, it is his eyes. He understands the power of his stay. He will give the audience the time to react to his punch. He makes them relish it”

The controversial director talked about how Bruce Lee’s film Enter The Dragon in 1973 inspired him to make a martial arts film. As a matter of fact, the name of his movie is heavily inspired from Bruce Lee’s Enter The Dragon too.

For the time being, the Sarkar director gears up for his next film Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon, which releases on the 15th of July, 2022. The film locks horns with Taapsee Pannu led Shabaash Mithu, which is the biopic of legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s Hit: The First Case, which is a remake of the Telugu thriller of the same name. He is also in talks with Amitabh Bachchan for a horror film. Amitabh Bachchan recently also tweeted about ‘Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon’ on his twitter handle.

