Ram Gopal Varma offers a role to a TikTok artist after getting impressed by her performance

Ram Gopal Varma, who is quite active on social media, was so impressed by a girl's performance on TikTok that he offered her an acting role.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also called RGV who is often called as controversial by the industry folks has given some noted films in Bollywood as well as in the south film industry. Bollywood films like Satya, Sarkar, Company and Sarkar Raj were all hits delivered by RGV. There are films like Aag which failed at the box office and RGV had faced a lot of flak from fans and audience members for making that film. Ram Gopal Varma is quite active on social media.

And now we got to know that the filmmaker has offered a role to a Tik Tok artist. RGV has an eye for new talents. The filmmaker who loves check out Dubsmash and TikTok videos recently loved a video posted by a girl on TikTok. The girl was seen mimicking RGV's body language. The filmmaker was so impressed by her performance that he offered her an acting role. He has even asked her to send her details to a mail id if she’s interested in acting. This is the first time RGV will be introducing a TikTok artist on one of his movies.

Meanwhile, Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao recently, announced that he will unearth the real person behind RGV in his upcoming film which is a biopic and has titled it Roju Gille Vaadu. For the uninitiated, Jonnavithula is a well-known poet and lyricist. The makers of Roju Gille Vaadu have not yet announced any details about the film or its when they are planning to kick start its shoot. On the work front, RGV made Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu which failed to create any magic on the big screen. The fans are now waiting to see what director Jonnavithula will portray RGV as in his film.

