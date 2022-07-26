Ram Gopal Varma on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: If women can show off their sexy bodies why can’t men?

Ranveer Singh had left everyone stunned with his nude photoshoot. Netizens went crazy and could not stop talking about this. In fact, many celebs have also reacted to Ranveer’s photoshoot. His friends like Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have stood in support of the Befikre actor and now the latest name to get added to this list is that of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. The veteran filmmaker who recently released the very risque, martial arts movie 'Ladki' feels Ranveer's nude photos are a great example of gender equality.

Ram Gopal Varma reacts on Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot

Speaking to Etimes exclusively, Ram Gopal Varma said that he feels it is Ranveer Singh’s way of demanding justice for gender equality. He added, “If women can show off their sexy bodies why can’t men? It’s hypocritical that men are judged by a different standard. Men should have as many equal rights as women. I think India is finally coming of age and I think this is Ranveer's statement on gender equality."

Alia Bhatt’s reaction on Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot

Yesterday at Darlings trailer launch when Alia Bhatt was asked about Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot, she instantly responded that she would not like to hear anything negative about her favourite Ranveer. She said that she cannot even tolerate this question. She loves him and he will remain an eternal favourite to everyone and he has given us so much at the movies so we should only give him love.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer Singh will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. She recently wrapped up a schedule of the film.

