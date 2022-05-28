Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Aryan Khan getting clean chit from NCB: Exposed how agencies harass innocent people

On May 27, 2022, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan got a clean chit in the drugs-on-cruise case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) While his fans are rejoicing on social media, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also reacted to Aryan getting a clean chit. The star kid was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, along with his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after the agency conducted a raid on the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship.

Ram Gopal Varma took a sly dig at the NCB and tagged Shah Rukh Khan in his tweet and wrote, “The only good thing which came about in #AryanKhan case is him being a celebrity @iamsrk’s son. It helped in vastly exposing the inefficiency and recklessness of various agencies subjecting innocent people to harassment which otherwise the common people can’t and won’t know of.”

Check it out:

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt also reacted and tweeted: "Sameer who? Er sorry,where? Ah! Probably very busy being a righteous,publicity shy officer elsewhere? So much of a mess to clean up after all. And who better than the least corrupt of them all to cure society of all evil & rot. Except this time,no selfies allowed. #truthprevails."

Meanwhile, Aryan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi expressed his joy on the star kid getting a clean chit by the NCB and told NDTV: "I'm relieved, and so must my clients be, including Shah Rukh Khan. The truth has prevailed. Ultimately, there was no material to charge this young man (Aryan Khan) or arrest him. He was not found with any drugs and I had clearly indicated to the court that the arrest was completely meaningless."

Aryan was recently spotted at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, which was hosted at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Earlier, he was also in Ooty with his sister Suhana Khan, who is currently shooting for her debut film, The Archies.

