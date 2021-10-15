Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Aryan Khan's arrest, tweets ‘Jai NCB’

Ever since the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to support the family. The recent one to join is filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. He has said that ‘nothing will come out of the accusations’ levelled against Aryan Khan. On Wednesday, he took to his Twitter handle and shared his opinion on the drugs case against Aryan.

RGV shared a series of tweets, talking about the ongoing drug case involving Aryan Khan. In his post, the filmmaker claimed that NCB has turned Aryan Khan into a bigger star than his father Shah Rukh. The filmmaker also added that the Anti-Drug agency has given the star kid a launch, even before his actor father.

I will take a bet that in the coming future Aryan khan will say he learnt about life much more in jail and from NCB than from his own father @iamsrk — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

Ram Gopal Varma said, “Bottom line is everyone including the agency knows nothing will come out of the accusations on Aryan khan son of @iamsrk and he will of course be out once the tactical delaying processes are done with. Concerned agencies in good faith are using him as an advertisement board to shout out their objective for getting rid of the drug menace by saying, 'if we are not even sparing @iamsrk's son just imagine what we will do to you',” he wrote.

He added that Aryan’s experience in jail will be beneficial for him.

RGV said, “Contrary to what people are claiming about @iamsrk's son being traumatised, I feel he’s being super sharpened due to the experiences he’s being made to go through by the NCB,” he wrote. “Regarding the so called horrible conditions of the jail, I am sure they would be far better than what @iamsrk had to many times endure during the course of his rise from being a nobody to be a super star,” he added.

Ram Gopal Varma further talked about how NCB is giving Aryan Khan an extraordinary launch. “The @iamsrk made his son a super star just by being his father but NCB is making him a SUPER SENSITIVE ACTOR by showing other side of life not controlled by his father thereby making him understand ground realities to bring in terrificness into his performances and personality. The launch of @iamsrk's son has 4 phases as in the son of @iamsrk, the director who does his first film, the NCB in general and of course the media for giving such an EXTRAORDINARY LAUNCH even before his father could, but NCB tops the list,” he wrote.

He added that SRK’s fans should thank the “great NCB” for making the superstar's son into a SUPER DUPER STAR. RGV then said as SRK’s fan he also wants to shout out ‘JAI NCB’.