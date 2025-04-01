Ram Gopal Varma recalls police once came to arrest him and what happened next will leave you in stitches

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is well known for stirring controversy, often making headlines for his bold statements on social media. His posts have repeatedly sparked debates and criticism, sometimes putting him in difficult situations. In a recent interview, he recalled an incident where the police came to arrest him. However, he stated that the situation took an unexpected turn when the officers ended up sharing a drink with him instead.

During his appearance on Komal Nahta's podcast Game Changers, Ram Gopal Varma reflected on a time when his tweets created controversy. He admitted to posting something impulsively, only to receive a call from director Mahesh Bhatt, who informed him about the backlash. Varma confessed that he had initially forgotten about the tweets that caused the uproar and was puzzled by the reaction they had triggered.

Ram Gopal Varma recalled that several years ago, he had posted a few tweets without much thought. Hours later, he received a call from Bhatt, who informed him about the controversy surrounding his posts.

Bhatt reportedly told him that while there was an uproar, blasphemy was not legally punishable. Varma admitted that he was initially confused by the conversation, as he had already forgotten what he had tweeted.

He further revealed that six to seven cases were filed against him due to his social media posts. However, the situation took an unexpected turn.

The Satya director explained that while attempts were being made to consolidate the cases, the law under which he was booked was overturned by the court on the same day the police arrived at his office.

Unsure of how to proceed, the officers ultimately sat with him, had a drink, and then left. Varma acknowledged that much of what he tweets stems from ignorance, though at times, he does it intentionally to provoke or annoy others.

On January 22 this year, Ram Gopal Varma announced his upcoming film, Syndicate. Sharing the concept on X (formerly Twitter), he described it as a story about a powerful and menacing organization that poses a threat to India’s very existence.

He assured that Syndicate would be a frightening film—not due to supernatural elements, but because it would delve into the unsettling realities of human nature and the potential dangers that lie ahead.

