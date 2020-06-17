  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma voices support for 'bigger victim' Karan Johar: Without nepotism society will collapse

Ram Gopal Varma has now come ahead and voiced his support for Karan Johar who has been at the centre of the nepotism debate.
15928 reads Mumbai
News,Karan Johar,Ram Gopal Varma,Sushant Singh Rajput demiseRam Gopal Varma voices support for 'bigger victim' Karan Johar: Without nepotism society will collapse
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The topic of nepotism has come under the spotlight yet again after the untimely and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide on 14 June. Netizens have lashed out at filmmakers, actors and producers for not recognising talented artists and not giving the actor his worth. One of the many people who were attacked on social media was Karan Johar who worked with Sushant on his last film Drive which released on Netflix. 

However, Ram Gopal Varma has now come ahead and voiced his support for Karan Johar who has been at the centre of this. In a series of tweets, RGV said that KJo is the 'bigger victim' in this scenario. "Of the people who are venomously targeting @karanjohar partly they are outright ignorant of how things work in film industry and partly they  hate his success and are just taking advantage of poor Sushanth’s  death to vent their suppressed jealousy towards @karanjohar."

He added, "Just want to say this to the ignorant social lynch mob that @karanjohar is a bigger victim in this context compared to their ill perceived and suddenly discovered victim Sushant." RGV also said without nepotism the society will collapse. "WITHOUT NEPOTISM SOCIETY WILL COLLAPSE BECAUSE NEPOTISM(FAMILIAL LOVE ) IS THE FUNDAMENTAL TENET OF A SOCIAL STRUCTURE..Like u shouldn’t  love others wife more, u also shouldnt love others children more."  

Take a look at some Ram Gopal Verma's explosive tweets on the subject: 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
Anonymous 12 minutes ago

RGV is an idiot. Can we trade him for Sushant Singh Rajput?

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

bah nonsensical views

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Does this jerk understand that sushant was bullied by kjo and his gang. Blady losers

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Shut up Which society ur talking about?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement