Ram Gopal Varma voices support for 'bigger victim' Karan Johar: Without nepotism society will collapse

Ram Gopal Varma has now come ahead and voiced his support for Karan Johar who has been at the centre of the nepotism debate.

The topic of nepotism has come under the spotlight yet again after the untimely and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide on 14 June. Netizens have lashed out at filmmakers, actors and producers for not recognising talented artists and not giving the actor his worth. One of the many people who were attacked on social media was who worked with Sushant on his last film Drive which released on Netflix.

However, Ram Gopal Varma has now come ahead and voiced his support for Karan Johar who has been at the centre of this. In a series of tweets, RGV said that KJo is the 'bigger victim' in this scenario. "Of the people who are venomously targeting @karanjohar partly they are outright ignorant of how things work in film industry and partly they hate his success and are just taking advantage of poor Sushanth’s death to vent their suppressed jealousy towards @karanjohar."

He added, "Just want to say this to the ignorant social lynch mob that @karanjohar is a bigger victim in this context compared to their ill perceived and suddenly discovered victim Sushant." RGV also said without nepotism the society will collapse. "WITHOUT NEPOTISM SOCIETY WILL COLLAPSE BECAUSE NEPOTISM(FAMILIAL LOVE ) IS THE FUNDAMENTAL TENET OF A SOCIAL STRUCTURE..Like u shouldn’t love others wife more, u also shouldnt love others children more."

Take a look at some Ram Gopal Verma's explosive tweets on the subject:

Of the people who are venomously targeting @karanjohar partly they are outright ignorant of how things work in film industry and partly they hate his success and are just taking advantage of poor Sushanth’s death to vent their suppressed jealousy towards @karanjohar — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Nepotism spoken in a negative context is a joke because entire society is based on only a family loving concept ..Should @iamsrk launch someone unknown instead of Aryan just because someone is more talented (in whose view is the point?) — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Will any of the umpteen @karanjohar hating social media warriors chose anybody outside beyond their friends and families ??? It’s fundamental human nature to do only for the near and dear ones — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

WITHOUT NEPOTISM SOCIETY WILL COLLAPSE BECAUSE NEPOTISM(FAMILIAL LOVE ) IS THE FUNDAMENTAL TENET OF A SOCIAL STRUCTURE..Like u shouldn’t love others wife more, u also shouldnt love others children more — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Just want to say this to the ignorant social lynch mob that @karanjohar is a bigger victim in this context compared to their ill perceived and suddenly discovered victim Sushant — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

And my prediction is once this fake storm settles all the new outsiders from all over will still queue outside the insider @karanjohar ‘s office becos they know that the social media warriors can do nothing about creating work whereas Karan can provide actual work — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

