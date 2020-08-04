  • facebook
Ram Gopal Varma's next film to be on THIS news anchor, urges Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra to speak up

A visibly agitated Ram Gopal Varma also urged Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra who have been questioned by the police to speak up.
29052 reads Mumbai
Ram Gopal Varma who never fails to attract controversy for his explosive remarks has now made Republic TV news anchor Arnab Goswami the centre of his next upcoming film. Yes, you heard that right. In a long and detailed rant on Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma took pot shots at Arnab and his constant attack against Bollywood and the film industry in light of Sushant Singh Rajput's case. A visibly agitated RGV also urged Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra who have been questioned by the police to speak up against the accusations that are being leveled against them by the news anchor. 

RGV tweeted, "Was shocked to see #ArnabGoswami talking about Bollywood in such a horrible way ..He calls it the dirtiest industry ever with criminal connections ,it’s full of Rapists, gangsters, sexual exploiters and what not?" Adding, "It beats me in what dumb way #ArnabGoswami can combine the deaths of Divya Bharthi,Jiah khan, Sridevi and Sushant into one case and claim that the murderer is Bollywood..incidentally the 4 deaths happened over a span of nearly 25 years (Sic)." 

He then posed a question to the news anchor and tweeted, "My question to our Mega Smart #ArnabGoswamy ...Is Bollywood a ghoul which is sleeping in a grave in the vile Parle graveyard and does it keep coming out like Dracula whenever it gets blood thirsty?" Commenting on silence by those named in the case, he said, "And why the hell are you guys  #AdityaChopra, @karanjohar, @MaeshNBhatt @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan and so many others are so scared of the barking  #ArnabGoswami that u are hiding under the tables of ur plush offices???," adding that their silence is making them 'look guilty'. 

RGV did not stop there and further said that he has 'strongly' felt about what Arnab has said about Bollywood and for that reason he will be making a film based on the news anchor. "My film on him is titled  “ARNAB” THE NEWS PROSTITUTE  After extensively studying him I mulled on whether the tagline should be The News Pimp or The News Prostitute though both are relevant I finally settled on prostitute for its sound," RGV tweeted. 

Take a look at RGV's series of tweets on this matter:   

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Ramus friend is making a multilingual movie with ananya pandey and a telugu hero..if nepotism is hated , that movie will be supetflop. Ramu is no saint, he thinks he can influence public . He fails to understand we lost a genius real life hero who is always kind and disciplined..had died with so many incomplete dreams. We are still grieving ramu sir, plz dont mess with us. Pinkvilla pls post.

