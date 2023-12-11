Ram Gopal Verma reacts to Vidyut Jammwal’s nude PICS; says ‘You have brought out the ANIMAL in you’
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma reacted to Crakk actor Vidyut Jammwal's nude pics which he had shared on his birthday. The director referred to him as a 'greek god' & made a reference to Animal. Check out!
Vidyut Jammwal celebrated his 42nd birthday on December 10. On his special day, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from his yearly retreat in the Himalayan Ranges.
In the post, the Force actor included nude pictures of himself as he gave a peek into his retreat that has been an integral part of his life for the past 14 years. On the other hand, reacting to his post, ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma referred to Vidyut as a ‘Greek god’.
Ram Gopal Verma reacts to Vidyut Jammwal's nude pics
A while back, taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Ram Gopal Verma reacted to the pictures shared by Vidyut Jammwal. The director referred to him as ‘Greek God’ and made a reference to Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release Animal, which he appears to be immensely impressed with. The popular filmmaker wrote, “Hey @VidyutJammwal I think it’s so timely that you have brought out the ANIMAL in you you are truly looking like a GREEK GOD A million salutes to you.”
Take a look:
Story behind Vidyut Jammwal's post from Himalayan Ranges
On the other hand, speaking of Vidyut Jammwal’s pictures from the annual retreat, the actor had revealed that his retreat to the Himalayan ranges - “the abode of the divine” - started 14 years ago. "Before I realized, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year,” he had shared.
A part of his long caption also read, “Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realizing the importance of knowing “Who I am Not“ which is the first step of knowing “WHO AM I “as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature.”
“I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love. I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION. I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION. I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT. I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION,” he further added.
“It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life – Reborn,” he wrote in the caption on the post alongside Instagram.
