Ram Navami 2020: Kangana Ranaut explains 'Why Ram Ji is the most important icon of our civilization'

has been sharing videos every day of Navratri so far and today, on Ram Navami, the actress decided to wish everyone with a video once again and in it, she got talking about why "Ram is considered as the most important icon of our civilization". In that video, the actress first seemed to have a question to everyone as she asked if people have ever thought why is he considered the most important human to have walked in our land given he is neither like Krishna nor like Shiv.

Kangana seemed to have a lot of things to say during her video and in fact, she also went on to say how Ram is a man of righteousness and through his course of life and experiments, he has managed to make everyone aware of what it means to sacrifice. Among other things that she spoke about during this video she shared also includes how she got addicted to cigarettes during Woh Lamhe and how she was merely 19 at that time. She spoke about how by knowing more about what it is to sacrifice, she could cut down on this habit of hers.

On the auspicious occasion of #RamNavami , #KanganaRanaut speaks on #LordRam and why he is the most important icon of our civilization.#HappyRamNavamihttps://t.co/qE2jTxARdD — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2020

Ram Navmi!!

Jai Shri Ram, why Ram is the most important icon of our civilisation.... please watch Kangana shares some insights Part 1 pic.twitter.com/GxdcOdJixU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 2, 2020

She also spoke about Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings about sacrifice, and at the end of it all, the actress went on to say how Ram is the greatest warrior, and she also spoke about the greatness of someone preaching non-violence.

