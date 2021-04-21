Ram Navami 2021: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and others wish fans on the auspicious occasion

India is celebrating the auspicious festival of Ram Navami today. So Bollywood celebrities took to their social handle to wish fans and also urged them to remain safe.

Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Ram, is being celebrated in the country today. One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, Ram Navami is observed in the Navami tithi of Chaitra month Shukla paksha. It is believed that on this day Lord Ram was born to King Dashrath and Queen Kaushalya. On this occasion, devotees worship the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, i.e. Lord Ram. However, this year the celebration spirit will be different owing to the COVID 19 restrictions.

Bollywood celebrities , Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and others took to their social handle and extended their wishes to fans. They even urged fans to stay home and celebrate the festival. Akshay wrote, “On this auspicious day, Team #RamSetu wishes you all Happy #RamNavami.” The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor wished, “Praying for everyone's well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon.”

Kangana Ranaut also wrote, “Today is Ram Lalla’s birth anniversary, a man who lives in every Indian’s heart, Tapasavi Raja who because of his karma will live on beyond this world.”

Check the tweets here:

टीम रामसेतु की तरफ से आप सब को भगवान श्री राम के जन्‍मोत्‍सव की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं l जय सिया राम On this auspicious day, Team #RamSetu wishes you all Happy #RamNavami. Jai Siya Ram — (@akshaykumar) April 21, 2021

Today is Ram Lalla’s birth anniversary, a man who lives in every Indian’s heart, Tapasavi Raja who because of his karma will live on beyond this world. राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ #RamNavami https://t.co/PPZ9krvqL7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

Praying for everyone's well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon.#HappyRamNavami #StayHome #StaySafe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 21, 2021

श्री रामनवमी की आपको और अपके परिवार को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/W7hJwsRnYt — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) April 21, 2021

आप सभी को रामनवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीराम!!pic.twitter.com/wHzMuWBZf5 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 21, 2021 The second wave of Coronavirus is taking everyone under its grip. While addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow all safety protocols and stay safe. Recently, many celebrities tested positive for COVID 19.

We wish everyone a happy Ram Navami!

