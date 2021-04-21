Ram Navami: Neetu Kapoor shares a clip of late Rishi Kapoor dancing to Ramji Ki Nikli Savari from Sargam

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Neetu Kapoor has shared a video of Rishi Kapoor from his film Sargam while extending her wished to fans.

The festival of Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Ram and is being celebrated across the country today. Owing to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the auspicious festival is not being celebrated with full spirits; however, B-town celebs made sure to light up social media with their heartfelt wishes. Right from megastar Amitabh Bachchan to , many stars have wished fans on the festival. The latest celeb to extend her wishes is .

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Amar Akbar Anthony star shared an old video from Rishi’s film Sargam. In the clip, he can be seen dancing to the song Ramji Ki Nikli Savari. Sharing the same, Neetu wrote, “Happy Ramnavami.” The senior actress, who loves to share throwback videos from her late husband’s movies, has found a perfect way to wish her fan base on the occasion. As soon as Neetu dropped the clip, netizens started pouring out love for while remembering him. One user wrote, “Luv u rishi sir we miss you.” Another commented, “Sir miss u alwys.” Also, Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji.

Check out Neetu Kapoor’s post below:

Earlier, while extending his greeting on Ram Navami, had tweeted, “On this auspicious day, Team #RamSetu wishes you all Happy #RamNavami.”

Meanwhile, talking about Neetu Kapoor’s work front, the actress will next be seen in Raj Mehta's romantic drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo which has been produced by 's Dharma Productions. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and in the lead roles.

