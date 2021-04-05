Ram Setu: 45 junior artistes diagnosed COVID positive after Akshay Kumar makes it mandatory to get tested

45 junior artistes working on Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu have been diagnosed COVID-19 positive. Check out the details.

, who recently tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, has been self-quarantining at home. The actor took to his social media to announce, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself." The shooting of his forthcoming film Ram Setu has been halted for the same reason. According to a report by ETimes, a crew of 100 people was supposed to join at the set of the film on April 5 in Mumbai's Madh Island. However, the actor and film’s producer Vikram Malhotra decided to make it mandatory for everyone to get tested.

Reportedly, 45 out of 100 junior artistes who took the Covid-19 test have been diagnosed positive for the virus. General Secretary of FWICE, Ashok Dubey, told the news outlet, "Ram Setu has been taking full precautions. It is really unfortunate that 45 people from our Junior Artistes Association have tested positive. They have been quarantined." For now, the shoot for the film remains cancelled. The source also added, “It is unlikely that the shoot will resume before 13/14 days at least."

Speaking of the actor’s endless efforts to ensure safety during the pandemic, the source said, “Akshay himself has got tested many times and is very particular that every safety protocol is maintained on the set, come what may.” The insider also talked about the recent hike in the Covid-19 cases in the state, saying, “Let's just hope that the recent curbs imposed in Maharashtra bring down the alarmingly growing numbers, and alongside, people leave no stone unturned in their efforts to get vaccinated quickly."

Also Read| Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid 19, says he's under home quarantine & following protocols

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×