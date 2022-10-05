Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar announces trailer release date of the film; Drops movie stills

On the occasion of Dussehra, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a major update with his fans. Announcing the trailer release date of his much-awaited thriller film Ram Setu, Akshay dropped a monochromatic picture of himself along with which he revealed the trailer release date of the film - 11th October 2022. He captioned the post, “You showered the Ram Setu teaser with so much love and we are grateful for that. The love and eagerness with which you are waiting for the Ram Setu trailer are making us work even harder. Now to answer the burning question. The trailer of Ram Setu will be out on 11th October. Brace yourself to deep dive into the world of Ram Setu! #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th October 22.”

Along with this, he also shared a series of pictures from Ram Setu sets- the first being a picture of an underwater Exosuit called Makar, which was used during the underwater shoot for the film. Next, he shared a picture of a thrilling action sequence from the film, followed by a picture of him and South actor Satya Dev. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in the lead roles.