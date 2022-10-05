Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar announces trailer release date of the film; Drops movie stills
Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and announced the trailer release date of Ram Setu.
On the occasion of Dussehra, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a major update with his fans. Announcing the trailer release date of his much-awaited thriller film Ram Setu, Akshay dropped a monochromatic picture of himself along with which he revealed the trailer release date of the film - 11th October 2022. He captioned the post, “You showered the Ram Setu teaser with so much love and we are grateful for that. The love and eagerness with which you are waiting for the Ram Setu trailer are making us work even harder. Now to answer the burning question. The trailer of Ram Setu will be out on 11th October. Brace yourself to deep dive into the world of Ram Setu! #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th October 22.”
Along with this, he also shared a series of pictures from Ram Setu sets- the first being a picture of an underwater Exosuit called Makar, which was used during the underwater shoot for the film. Next, he shared a picture of a thrilling action sequence from the film, followed by a picture of him and South actor Satya Dev. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in the lead roles.
Have a look at Akshay’s post:
About Ram Setu
Ram Setu was announced last year on Diwali and the shooting had begun in March this year. The story of the film revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. 'Ram Setu' will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios.
Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects
Apart from Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar will be seen in OMG 2 co-starring Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil. He also has Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff: ‘It’s a buddy film’