Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar to complete the film by December this year; Shoot location changed again?

never seems to get tired and is always on a roll. The actor never sits idle and is determined to bring back to back films for his fans who always eagerly await his movies. Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Akshay is the only star in Bollywood currently who is juggling between more than 2 movie projects despite the covid situation. Well, the latest buzz is that the actor who is in London to shoot for an untitled project with Rakul Preet Singh would return to India and complete Ram Setu.

According to reports in Etimes, Akshay Kumar would return to India in October and complete the film by December this year. Reportedly, the actor had begun with the shoot of the film in March 2021 in Ayodhya and was to shoot a long schedule in Mumbai. But, the second wave of coronavirus impacted many, including Akshay and several crew members who had tested positive for COVID-19. This had forced the Ram Setu team to cancel the shoot and the set had to be demolished.

Later there were reports that the remaining part of the film will be shot in Sri Lanka but the makers changed their plans as the quarantine rule would mean that the actor would have to sit idle for almost a week. So it was decided to shift the shoot to Kerala but with the state becoming a hotspot for Covid, the makers may now shoot the outdoor portions of the film in Gujarat, which is considered to be one of the most suitable locations for film shootings.

Ram Setu has Akshay Kumar playing an archaeologist with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharucha as his co-stars. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar: I take maximum holidays in film industry and manage to do three, four films a year