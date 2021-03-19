Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath after shooting the mahurat shot of his movie in Ayodhya

Akshay Kumar had flown to Uttar Pradesh recently for the mahurat shot of his upcoming movie Ram Setu along with Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushratt Bharuccha

has been making the headlines ever since he has announced the action adventure movie Ram Setu wherein he will play the role of an archaeologist. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha in the lead and the team had recently kick started the shotting for the project. The entire cast of Ram Setu had flown to Ayodhya city to shoot the mahurat shot of the movie and even sought the blessing of Lord Ram before kickstarting the journey.

Interestingly, soon after the team of Ram Setu had shot the mahurat shot, they along with director Abhishek Sharma had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. A pic of the Akshay’s meeting with the UP CM has also been doing the rounds on social media wherein Akshay and Yogi Adityanath were seen having a conversation. Talking about the meeting, Akshay had told ANI that the meeting went well and that the UP CM has assured to help them if required.

Take a look at ’s pic from his meeting with UP CM Yogi Adityanath:

Actor Akshay Kumar meets Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/iZADFcvHty — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about Ram Setu, Akshay had also shared pics from the mahurat pooja and wrote, “Today, the blessings of Lord Rama were received at the launch of the film "Ram Sethu" in Sri Ayodhya. Jai Shree Ram! #RamSetu.” Interestingly, while Akshay had collaborated with Jacqueline in movies like Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Brothers, it will mark his first collaboration with Nushratt. To recall, while the makers had announced Ram Setu on Diwali last year, they are yet to announce the release date for the same.

