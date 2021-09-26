Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha & Jacqueline Fernandes starrer to release on Diwali in 2022

It looks like Bollywood is on a movie release date announcing spree. Major movies are being announced back to back and we are sure that fans cannot keep calm. Well, Akshay Kumar fans if you were wondering that why hasn’t Khiladi Kumar announced anything yet? Then your wait is over as Kumar too has gone on to announce the release of his upcoming movie Ram Setu. Akshay is all set to take over your Diwali in 2022 as he announces the release date of the movie that also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandes.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to announce this great news. In his Tweet he wrote, “AKSHAY KUMAR CONFIRMS DIWALI 2022 FOR 'RAM SETU' #RamSetu #AkshayKumar #JacquelineFernandez #NushrrattBharuccha #Diwali 2022”. This film too has faced many hurdles yet Ram Setu is all set to hit the theatres. It was earlier reported in Etimes that Akshay Kumar would return to India in October and complete the film by December this year. Reportedly, the actor had begun with the shoot of the film in March 2021 in Ayodhya and was to shoot a long schedule in Mumbai. But, the second wave of coronavirus impacted many, including Akshay and several crew members who had tested positive for COVID-19. This had forced the Ram Setu team to cancel the shoot and the set had to be demolished.

Take a look:

There were also reports that the remaining part of the film will be shot in Sri Lanka but the makers changed their plans as the quarantine rule would mean that the actor would have to sit idle for almost a week. So it was decided to shift the shoot to Kerala but with the state becoming a hotspot for Covid, the makers may now shoot the outdoor portions of the film in Gujarat, which is considered to be one of the most suitable locations for film shootings.

Ram Setu has playing an archaeologist with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharucha as his co-stars. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

