Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar shares FIRST look as archaeologist from film, begins shoot today

Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of archaeologists in the film. The shooting has started today.

Director Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu shooting has finally started today. Actor , who has just wrapped up the shooting of Atrangi Re, shared the first look on social media. He will be essaying archaeologist role in the film. The film mahurat shot was done in Ayodhya as the whole team including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha had gone there. has been doing shooting back to back and completing all his films. He will be next seen in Sooryavanshi

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar tweeted, “The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me.” In the picture, Akshay Kumar is looking middle-aged man with grey hair. For this film, Akshay Kumar has kept long hair and is looking quite impressive. Fans are dropping comments on his Instagram post. He has shared same picture on his Instagram too.

As reported, the film will be shot at multiple locations while 80 per cent of it will be based in Mumbai. Producer Vikram Malhotra says that all Covid protocols are in place for the shoot.

Take a look at the post here:

The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me@Asli_Jacqueline@Nushrratt@Abundantia_Ent@LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/beI6p0hO0I — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 30, 2021

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey, Bell Botttom. Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar & in lead. The film also has cameos from and . He had recently shared his look from Atrangi Re.

Also Read: Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar flaunts magician avatar in new look on last shoot day; Thanks Dhanush & Sara Ali Khan

Credits :Akshay Kumar Instagram

Share your comment ×