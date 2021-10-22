Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar shares a stunning pic with Jacqueline Fernandez as they wrap Ooty schedule

Akshay Kumar is on a roll of late as he has some interesting projects in the pipeline which will once again prove his versatility. From period drama to war drama to cop drama, Akshay’s upcoming projects have left everyone excited. Amid this, Abhishek Sharma directorial Ram Setu has been creating a massive buzz these days. And while Akshay is shooting for the same these days with Jacqueline Fernandez, he has shared a new update about Ram Setu shooting now as he wrapped the Ooty schedule of the movie.

In the pic, Akshay was dressed in his avatar for Ram Setu and was boasting a curly hair look. He was posing with Jacqueline and Satyadev and the background of a cloudy sky covering the city added charm to the pic. In the caption, Akshay mentioned that while the pic has perfectly captured the silver lining on the clouds, he is hopeful that the divine light will guide the team. He wrote, “In the photo - or in life - there’s always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin”.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi wherein he will be seen playing the titular role. Also starring Katrina Kaif, the cop drama will also feature a cameo by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as they will reprise the role of Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao respectively. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on November 5.