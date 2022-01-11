Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar to shoot high octane underwater sequences; Shooting likely to resume by January end

Akshay Kumar is an actor who doesn’t miss a chance to surprise his audience. He makes sure to bring something new to the table every time he hits the screen. And looks like he is making sure to keep up with this trajectory in the upcoming movie Ram Setu wherein she will be seen performing some unbelievable scenes. According to media reports, Akshay will be shooting for some high octane underwater scenes for the Abhishek Sharma directorial. It is reported that the makers have hired an international crew for the sequence.

“The cast which includes Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha wrapped up the Ooty schedule in November after which they were supposed to fly to Sri Lanka to shoot the major underwater scenes and ocean shots. But that wasn’t possible due to the ongoing pandemic. So after doing some research and on-location recce, the team has finalised Daman and Diu as their next-best bet to shoot these sequences. But there are some more shots which are remaining and the makers have decided to finish it in Mumbai. Akshay will be seen doing some high-octane underwater sequences for which an international crew has also been hired,” a source was quoted saying to News 18.

This isn’t all. The source also added that while the Ram Setu team is left with just the last schedule, they will begin shooting for the same by the end of January. The source asserted, “There is about a month of shooting left of Ram Setu which the makers have decided to finish it in Mumbai. The production team is currently setting up the entire schedule and it will be an indoor as well as outdoor shoot. The team expects to begin shooting by the end of this month”.

