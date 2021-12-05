Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar wraps the Diu schedule of Abhishek Sharma’s directorial; Shares photo
Sharing the picture on his official Instagram handle, Akshay wrote, “Taking back amazing memories of Diu as we end a schedule of #RamSetu. Natural beauty, lovely people, don’t miss the famous Pani Kotha fortress-jail at the back. The place is an incredible gem wrapped in history. Diu tujhe dil diya.” In the photo, the actor is seen standing and a beautiful moon is seen at his back. Fans also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.
To note, Akshay plays an archaeologist in Ram Setu and the film is centered on the fabled roots of the underwater bridge that links Sri Lanka and India. The shooting of Ram Setu was stalled after crew members tested positive for Coronavirus during Diwali last year.
Take a look at the post here:
On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s next film Atrangi Re is also scheduled to release on December 24 on Disney+Hotstar. It also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.
Also Read: Akshay Kumar shares Ram Setu co star Jacqueline Fernandez's hilarious 'Jugaad' to curl hair mid air; WATCH