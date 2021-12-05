Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar wraps the Diu schedule of Abhishek Sharma’s directorial; Shares photo

Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu has been in the news ever since it was announced. Well, the actor was shooting for the film Diu and today he has wrapped up the schedule. In the film, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be also seen in the lead roles and it is directed by Abhishek Sharma. It was reported that the makers were planning to shoot large segments of the film in Sri Lanka. But because of no permission, the makers had decided to shoot in Diu.

Sharing the picture on his official Instagram handle, Akshay wrote, “Taking back amazing memories of Diu as we end a schedule of #RamSetu. Natural beauty, lovely people, don’t miss the famous Pani Kotha fortress-jail at the back. The place is an incredible gem wrapped in history. Diu tujhe dil diya.” In the photo, the actor is seen standing and a beautiful moon is seen at his back. Fans also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

To note, Akshay plays an archaeologist in Ram Setu and the film is centered on the fabled roots of the underwater bridge that links Sri Lanka and India. The shooting of Ram Setu was stalled after crew members tested positive for Coronavirus during Diwali last year.