Ram Setu cast Nushrratt Bharuccha & Jacqueline 'check up' on Akshay Kumar after he tested COVID positive

Ram Setu star cast Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez keep a check on Akshay Kumar after he got diagnosed COVID positive while shooting for the film.

The trio of Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Jacqueline Fernandez have been working together for the first time in much awaited Ram Setu. While the COVID cases in Mumbai are increasing with each passing day and a lot of stars from the Bollywood fraternity have been diagnosed with COVID and one of the latest to have been diagnosed is superstar Akshay Kumar. Ram Setu is currently on its first leg of principal production and the shoot has been stalled because of Akshay testing positive.

After Akshay tested positive all the cast and crew members of the film went through the corona test and no big development has been found since. Nushrratt posted a video on Instagram where she was quarantined in-home performing the self-healing process. She captioned the video, ‘Isolation, Steam inhalation, Precautions, Stay Safe’. Recently Nushrratt posted a picture on Instagram where she, Jacqueline, and Akshay were at a conference call together to get an idea of Akshay’s health as he is admitted to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Nushrratt captioned the picture, ‘Checking up on each other! Far apart but together in spirit!!’ and image suggests that the call went on for more than 18:44 seconds. Take a look at the post here:

Ram Setu is one of the most hyped-up projects where Akshay is portraying the role of an archaeologist whose aim is to reveal the truth behind the mystery of actual Ram Setu, whether it exists or not. Ram Setu will be one of the first feature films to be shot on the premises of holy city Ayodhya and an estimated release date for the mega project is the second half of 2022.

