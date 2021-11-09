Ram Setu: Jacqueline Fernandez shares new stills as she is back on sets of Akshay Kumar starrer
Jacqueline Fernandez is one the role of late. After all, the actress has some interesting movies in her kitty. Amid this, Abhishek Sharma directorial Ram Setu has been creating a lot of buzz. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, Ram Setu happens to be the story of an archaeologist who goes on a journey to find out if Ram Setu is a myth or reality. And while the team has recently wrapped the shooting in Ooty, Jacqueline has shared a new still from the sets as she resumed the shooting of the movie.
Taking to Instagram, the Housefull 2 actor shared two pics of herself from the sets of Ram Setu. In the pics, Jacqueline was seen wearing a brown coloured top and was flaunting a subtle make up look. In fact, she was also seen flaunting a nose ring which seems to be a part of her look from Abhishek Sharma directorial. It was evident that Jacqueline was quite excited to be back on the sets. She captioned the post as, “Back on set #ramsetu” along with a heart emoticon.
Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post for Jacqueline Fernandez:
Earlier, Akshay had shared a stunning pic of himself with Jacqueline and co-star Satyadev as they wrapped the Ooty schedule of the movie. He captioned the posted as, In the photo - or in life - there’s always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin”.