Ram Setu: Netizens are impressed by Akshay Kumar's first look as an Archaeologist; Call film a 'masterpiece

Akshay Kumar today delighted his fans by sharing his highly-awaited first look from the upcoming film Ram Setu. Here’s what netizens have to say about the first look poster.

Abhishek Sharma’s forthcoming film Ram Setu, starring , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha has been in the news ever since it was announced. Earlier this month, the mahurat shot was done in Ayodhya in the presence of the entire cast. Today, much to fans’ delight, Khiladi Kumar dropped his first look from the film and it has left everyone highly impressed. Sharing the first look poster on his social media, the Housefull 4 star said the “journey of making one of the most special films for him begins today.”

Soon after its release, #akshaykumar started trending on the microblogging site Twitter with netizens expressing their thoughts. Going by the tweets, it is clear that Akshay has won over the internet as Twitterati have showered heaps of praises on the same. One user tweeted, “#RamSetu - Look Ek Aur Masterpiece First Pic Wala Look Kamaal Hai Recent Filmo Main Ab Tak Ka Best Look Hai Ye Everything Is Perfect #Akshaykumar.” Another wrote, “From day one I'm getting positive Vibes from movie #RamSetu It will surely surprise everyone. #AkshayKumar is an actor who always does something different that always surprises everyone. Perfect look as per the demand of the character. King of VERSATILITYCollision symbol.”

One Twitterati said, “Damnnnn those flying hairs Fire His look in #ramsetu is of top-notch Collision symbol #AkshayKumar.” What a look man FireFireFire #RamSetu #AkshayKumar,” twitted another netizen.

While unveiling his first look like an archaeologist, Akshay had written, “The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me.” Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. A major portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai.

