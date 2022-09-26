Ram Setu New Poster: Akshay Kumar looks intense in a new avatar, first look to release today

Ever since Akshay Kumar ’s film Ram Setu has been announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the trailer of the film. Well, after the actor released the first look of the film which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha along with Akshay, there has been hype about it. Today seems to be a big day for the Ram Setu team as the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a new poster of the film and also reveal that they will be launching the first look of the film in the afternoon today.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar shared the new poster of Ram Setu. We can see him in an intense avatar in the poster. Sharing this poster, Akshay wrote in Hindi, “जुड़िए हमारे साथ और बनिए इस रोमांचक सफ़र का हिस्सा…राम सेतु की दुनिया भर में पहली झलक, आज दोपहर 12 बजे. Are you all set? #RamSetu. October 25th. Only In Theatres worldwide.” Pinkvilla had already informed about this launch last week and reported that this is going to be a digital launch. The report said, “It’s more than just a teaser, but not exactly a trailer. The makers will be unveiling an audio-visual unit introducing the audience to the world of Ram Setu for the first and kick off the countdown to the Diwali 2022 release,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the audience will be surprised with the visuals of this action-adventure produced by Vikram Malhotra under his banner Abundantia Entertainment.

Check out the new poster of Ram Setu: