Ram Setu Teaser: Akshay Kumar’s action-packed quest to save ‘setu’ will get you excited for the film

After teasing the audience with a new poster of Ram Setu this morning, Akshay Kumar has finally released the teaser of the film. Pinkvilla had already reported that the team of Ram Setu will be launching the teaser of the film today and as promised it is finally here. Along with Akshay, we will also see Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in a pivotal role. We bet the teaser will get you all excited for the film and take you into the world of Ram Setu.

The story of Ram Setu revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. The film also stars Satyadev Kancharana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and M. Nasser in primary roles. Promising to be a fast-paced, action-adventure entertainer for the entire family and with a never-seen-before visual scale, Ram Setu is written and directed by Abhishek Sharma (Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden) and is slated for a Diwali release worldwide.

Ram Setu

Presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions and is an Abundantia Entertainment Production. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. Ram Setu will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios. Ram Setu will be in theatres 25th October, 2022.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar will be seen in OMG 2 co-starring Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil. He also has Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, and Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

ALSO READ: Ameesha Patel shares candid PIC with Akshay Kumar; Calls him ‘One of the most professional actors’