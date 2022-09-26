Ram Setu Teaser Review: Fans call Akshay Kumar starrer ‘surprise package’ for movie lovers

Akshay Kumar’s fans are jumping with joy after the teaser of one of his much-awaited films Ram Setu was released. Along with Akshay, we will also see Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. The teaset has already created a lot of hype amongst fans and social media is buzzing with good reviews about this. Scroll down to see what netizens have to say about the action-packed teaser. Ram Setu Teaser Twitter Review

After the teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu was released fans cannot stop going gaga over it. One of the fan wrote, “Omg, it's gonna be a huge epic movie. Can't wait to catch this movie on diwali 25th of octThis diwali only #RamSetu matters. It's gonna surprise package for all the movie lovers and akkians.” Another fan wrote, “Ooo Hoo Bhai Sahb Iske Liye Taiyaar Nhi Tha me. This is Something We all are Not Ready No Idea This is Something Unique ...#RamSetu Ab Faad Degi.” A third user wrote, “RAM RAM RAM RAM- The BGM is fantabulous. And the chants of "Jai Shri Ram" in the background after #AkshayKumar says "Approaching #RamSetu" literally gave me Goosebumps.” Lastly, one fan wrote, “The teaser was Just MASS. IMAGINE WHAT THE TRAILER IS GOING TO BE LIKE. it’s going to be the death of me... HGOTY LOADING. #Ramsetu @akshaykumar Sir bring it on.” Check out the tweets: