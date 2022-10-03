Ram Setu to Mismatched 2: List of movies and series that will release in October 2022

We are just a couple of months away from 2022 to get over and several films, web series and characters have blown us away. And, the month of October seems to be one of the most exciting months for movie lovers as there are several movies and series lined up to hit the screens. From Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu to Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God, movie buffs will have a ball in October. In case you are wondering what to watch, here’s a list of all the movies and web series that are releasing in October 2022. Have a look:

Maja Ma

Madhuri Dixit is back with yet another stellar performance in Maja Ma which will release on Prime Video on October 6. Dixit will star as a middle-class mom with a secret past in the comedy film.

Date of Release: October 6

Releasing Platform: Prime Video

Goodbye

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye alongside Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan.

Date of Release: October 7

Releasing Platform: Theatre

Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana is back with yet another intriguing storyline. The film centres around the lone male student of a Gynaecology department, Dr Uday Gupta. This film also stars Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Date Of Release: October 14

Releasing Platform: Theatre

Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film of 2022, Ram Setu will see the actor playing the role of an archaeologist. This film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Date Of Release: October 24

Releasing Platform: Theatre

Thank God

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh headline Thank God, a fantasy comedy film directed by Indra Kumar.

Date Of Release: October 24

Releasing Platform: Theatre

Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan-led reality show, Bigg Boss is back with season 16. The show has already begun and has grabbed all the limelight.

Date Of Release: October 1

Releasing Platform: Voot

Mismatched 2

Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Ranvijay Singha and the team are all set to reprise their roles in the second season of the romantic drama web Netflix series Mismatched. Come fall in love with Dimple and Rishi once again.

Date Of Release: October 14

Releasing Platform: Netflix

