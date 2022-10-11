Ram Setu Trailer: Akshay Kumar starrer is a race against time to prove the ancient bridge's existence

Akshay Kumar’s action-adventure Ram Setu trailer has been released today. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev. It is slated for a release on October 25, 2022, and will be clashing with Thank God which stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. To note, this would be the fourth consecutive Diwali release for Akshay Kumar after Housefull 4, Laxmii and Sooryavanshi. In Ram Setu, he is portraying the role of an archaeologist, investigating the nature of Ram Setu.

Trailer:

The video opens with a background voice saying that the legendary bridge Ram Setu should be destroyed. Even an appeal has also been made in the court. Akshay Kumar is shown as an atheist archaeologist turned believer Aryan Kulshrestha. He has been appointed to break the bridge, but there is a twist as while investigating he uncovers something which prompts him not to break the bridge. He has less time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu. The video promises to be a fast-paced, action-adventure entertainer for the entire family with a never-seen-before visual scale.