Ram Setu Trailer: Akshay Kumar starrer is a race against time to prove the ancient bridge's existence
Ram Setu is slated to release on October 25 and will be clashing with Thank God.
Akshay Kumar’s action-adventure Ram Setu trailer has been released today. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev. It is slated for a release on October 25, 2022, and will be clashing with Thank God which stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. To note, this would be the fourth consecutive Diwali release for Akshay Kumar after Housefull 4, Laxmii and Sooryavanshi. In Ram Setu, he is portraying the role of an archaeologist, investigating the nature of Ram Setu.
Trailer:
The video opens with a background voice saying that the legendary bridge Ram Setu should be destroyed. Even an appeal has also been made in the court. Akshay Kumar is shown as an atheist archaeologist turned believer Aryan Kulshrestha. He has been appointed to break the bridge, but there is a twist as while investigating he uncovers something which prompts him not to break the bridge. He has less time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu. The video promises to be a fast-paced, action-adventure entertainer for the entire family with a never-seen-before visual scale.
The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. 'Ram Setu' will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios.
Akshay Kumar’s Post:
Sharing the trailer on his Twitter handle, the actor wrote, “You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu…Hope you show even more love to the trailer. और इस दिवाली, आइये अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ राम सेतु की दुनिया का हिस्सा बनने| #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres worldwide."
Watch the trailer here:
Upcoming projects:
Akshay Kumar will be seen in OMG 2 co-starring Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil. He also has Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi.
