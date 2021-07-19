Ram Setu's Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha & Jacqueline Fernandez to head to Sri Lanka for shoot?

A while back, Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Jacqueline Fernandez had kicked off the shoot for Ram Setu in Mumbai.

is on a roll! Hopping from one film set to another, the actor is now gearing up to start filming for Ram Setu opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The trio were recently snapped in the city and made heads turn. A while back, Akshay, Nushrratt and Jacqueline had kicked off the shoot of the film in Mumbai after a muhurat puja at Ayodhya. Over the weekend, the cast met up after weeks at the production house's office.

According to latest report in Mid-Day, the team of Ram Setu is now prepping to resume shooting. While a Mumbai shoot seems to be on the cards, the publication also revealed that a possible Sri Lanka shoot may also be happening in the near future. If all goes well and travelling restrictions allow the team to shoot in Sri Lanka, the cast and crew of Ram Setu may head there to shoot a schedule.

Ram Setu is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by producer Vikram Malhotra. The film was announced by Akshay back in Diwali 2020. So far, only 's first look from the film has been released in which he is seen as an explorer with a poster of Lord Ram with a bow and arrow behind him. As for Nushratt and Jacqueline's characters, the makers have kept its details tightly under wraps.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha keep it stylish to watch Ram Setu rushes; PHOTOS

Share your comment ×