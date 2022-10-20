Ram Setu's Jai Shree Ram anthem: Akshay Kumar removes his shoes and sings the song at the event; Watch

Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to release. The film’s trailer has already been released and it has received a positive response from fans. The story revolves around an archeologist who is investigating the Ram Setu bridge. The film will be out in the theatres on October 25. To increase the excitement level among fans, today, the makers have released the Jai Shree Ram anthem during an event. The lead actor was also present there for the release. He was dressed in formals and was looking very energetic.

Ram Setu anthem Jai Shree Ram:

During the song launch event, Akshay Kumar was seen removing his shoes and then stepping on the stage. He also sang the song. Sharing the link of the song Jai Shree Ram, part of the Ram Setu anthem, on his social handle, the actor wrote, “Aap sabke liye humara ye #DiwaliSpecial #JaiShreeRam Anthem Out Now. #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres.” The track is crooned and composed by Vikram Montrose, and penned by Shekhar Astitwa. The song is mixed and mastered by Eric Pillai from Future Sound Of Bombay and supervised by Azeem Dayani.