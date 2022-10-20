Ram Setu's Jai Shree Ram anthem: Akshay Kumar removes his shoes and sings the song at the event; Watch
Ram Setu is releasing on October 25 and will clash with Thank God.
Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to release. The film’s trailer has already been released and it has received a positive response from fans. The story revolves around an archeologist who is investigating the Ram Setu bridge. The film will be out in the theatres on October 25. To increase the excitement level among fans, today, the makers have released the Jai Shree Ram anthem during an event. The lead actor was also present there for the release. He was dressed in formals and was looking very energetic.
Ram Setu anthem Jai Shree Ram:
During the song launch event, Akshay Kumar was seen removing his shoes and then stepping on the stage. He also sang the song. Sharing the link of the song Jai Shree Ram, part of the Ram Setu anthem, on his social handle, the actor wrote, “Aap sabke liye humara ye #DiwaliSpecial #JaiShreeRam Anthem Out Now. #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres.” The track is crooned and composed by Vikram Montrose, and penned by Shekhar Astitwa. The song is mixed and mastered by Eric Pillai from Future Sound Of Bombay and supervised by Azeem Dayani.
During the launch, Akshay Kumar also said, “The Ram Setu Anthem captures the essence of the entire film in 2 minutes and 15 seconds. The song gives a lot of positive vibration to everyone. Diwali is all about those gifts and this song and film is our gift to the audience.”
Watch the video and song here:
Ram Setu:
Ram Setu is written and directed by Abhishek Sharma. It revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Aryan Kulshrestha played by Akshay Kumar, who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia of Cape of Good Films, Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh of Lyca Productions and Prime Video with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer.
Upcoming films:
Akshay Kumar will be seen in OMG 2 co-starring Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil. He also has Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi.
