Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor Shahbaz Khan gets booked for allegedly molesting a girl

Shahbaz Khan Molestation Case: Actor Shahbaz Khan better known for his role in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush gets booked for allegedly molesting a teenage girl. The complaint against him was filed at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai.

Actor Shahbaz Khan, better known for his roles in television show Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and in films like Jaal: The Trap, Masti, Raju Chacha, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta and more, has been booked for allegedly molesting a teenage girl in Mumbai. Shahbaz Khan has been held by the complaint registered under the IPC act of section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), has been filed at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station.

An FIR has already been filed and a detailed investigation is soon to follow, confirms the police. Shahbaz, whose real name is Haider Khan is the son of Padma Bhushan awardee and classical vocalist, Ustad Amir Khan. The actor hailing from Madhya Pradesh has been credited for his roles such as Betaal Pachisi, Chandrakanta, Yug, The Great Maratha, and for playing the role of Hyder Ali in The Sword of Tipu Sultan.

Mumbai: Case of molestation filed against actor Shahbaz Khan at Oshiwara Police Station. FIR registered under IPC sec 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman). Investigation on. — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

He has also appeared in the 2018 Chinese blockbuster film Dying to Survive. he was seen on TV shows like Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Tenali Rama, and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. Shahbaz is also popular for his villainous roles on the big screen. He has been a part of many films such as Tango Charlie, Woh, Agent Vinod, Big Brother, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and more.

Credits :ANITellychakkar

