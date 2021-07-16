  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ram Teri Ganga Maili star Mandakini is preparing to set foot in Bollywood yet again; Details Inside

Mandakini’s last onscreen appearance was in a Bengali film titled Se Amar Prem in 2002.
15264 reads Mumbai
Ram Teri Ganga Maili star Mandakini is preparing to set foot in Bollywood yet again; Details Inside Ram Teri Ganga Maili star Mandakini is preparing to set foot in Bollywood yet again; Details Inside
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Mandakini is known for her wonderful performance in Raj Kapoor’s directorial 1985 classic ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ which also starred late Rajiv Kapoor in the lead role. After two decades of absence from the world of Hindi cinema, ETimes reports that Mandakini is looking to make a comeback. According to the report, the actress is currently reading scripts and might soon announce her comeback venture. Mandakini’s brother Bhanu spoke to ETimes and mentioned that the actress was offered the leading part in a daily soap called ‘Chhoti Sardarni’ but she refused the part. 

Mandakini’s manager Babubhai Thiba spoke to ETimes and spilled the beans about her comeback. He said, “Mandakini is definitely making a comeback and at present reading scripts and inviting narrations, too. She is open to working in web series and films, but wants to play central characters in the projects." Babubhai further spoke to ETimes and mentioned that Mandakini wishes to speak to the media but at a later date. He said that right now she is busying in finalizing her project. He said that she wants to choose the project possible for her comeback in the film industry. 

Mandakini’s brother Bhanu spoke about her popularity and convincing her to return to the big screen. He said, “When she would visit Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata, I could see that she still has a huge fan following. So, I told her that she must start acting again. She was offered the central role in a serial called 'Chhoti Sardani', which Mandakini refused but she suggested Anita Raaj’s name for the role instead." In a career spanning 17 years, the actress worked in 48 films. Apart from Hindi and Bengali films, she also worked in a handful of Telugu movies.

Also Read| Mandakini mourns co star Rajiv Kapoor’s demise: Will always remember our beautiful memories together

Credits :ETimesImage Credit: Instagram

You may like these
Mandakini mourns co star Rajiv Kapoor’s demise: Will always remember our beautiful memories together
Mandakini to Gracy Singh: Popular Bollywood actresses who disappeared from silver screen after gaining success
Kriti Sanon on working with Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan in Om Raut’s Adipurush: Entertaining in their own way
Shilpa Shetty on working with Paresh Rawal in Hungama 2: It’s a tick on my bucket list
Yes, I’ve found love: Minissha Lamba feels blessed to ‘have found togetherness’ with Akash Malik
Suniel Shetty opens up on daughter Athiya and rumored boyfriend KL Rahul: I think they look brilliant together
Anonymous 7 hours ago

Eww she looks like a man

close