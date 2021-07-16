Ram Teri Ganga Maili star Mandakini is preparing to set foot in Bollywood yet again; Details Inside

Mandakini’s last onscreen appearance was in a Bengali film titled Se Amar Prem in 2002.

Actress Mandakini is known for her wonderful performance in Raj Kapoor’s directorial 1985 classic ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ which also starred late Rajiv Kapoor in the lead role. After two decades of absence from the world of Hindi cinema, ETimes reports that Mandakini is looking to make a comeback. According to the report, the actress is currently reading scripts and might soon announce her comeback venture. Mandakini’s brother Bhanu spoke to ETimes and mentioned that the actress was offered the leading part in a daily soap called ‘Chhoti Sardarni’ but she refused the part.

Mandakini’s manager Babubhai Thiba spoke to ETimes and spilled the beans about her comeback. He said, “Mandakini is definitely making a comeback and at present reading scripts and inviting narrations, too. She is open to working in web series and films, but wants to play central characters in the projects." Babubhai further spoke to ETimes and mentioned that Mandakini wishes to speak to the media but at a later date. He said that right now she is busying in finalizing her project. He said that she wants to choose the project possible for her comeback in the film industry.

Mandakini’s brother Bhanu spoke about her popularity and convincing her to return to the big screen. He said, “When she would visit Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata, I could see that she still has a huge fan following. So, I told her that she must start acting again. She was offered the central role in a serial called 'Chhoti Sardani', which Mandakini refused but she suggested Anita Raaj’s name for the role instead." In a career spanning 17 years, the actress worked in 48 films. Apart from Hindi and Bengali films, she also worked in a handful of Telugu movies.

