Ram Vilas Paswan no more: Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur & others mourn his demise
This year has not proved to be a good one as the country has lost many gems in the past few months. In a shocking state of events, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan left for his heavenly abode on October 8, 2020. He was 74 at the time of his demise. The noted politician had reportedly undergone a heart surgery sometime back. The news about Paswan Ji’s demise has been confirmed by his son Chirag Paswan on social media.
Numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry have mourned the loss of the renowned politician on their social media handles. Randeep Hooda has termed his demise as a great loss and prays for the departed soul. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh, writes, “Shocked and saddened to know that Shri #RamVilasPaswan ji is no more. Heartfelt condolences to @iChiragPaswan, the entire family, and millions of his followers. His legacy will be remembered forever. May his soul Rest in peace. Om Shanti.”
A great loss .. #RamVilasPaswan ji
Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/X099KsoRBJ
— Randeep Hooda (RandeepHooda) October 8, 2020
Shocked and saddened to know that Shri #RamVilasPaswan ji is no more. Heartfelt condolences to @iChiragPaswan, the entire family and millions of his followers. His legacy will be remembered forever. May his soul Rest in peace. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/q9aG1nnarD
— Riteish Deshmukh (Riteishd) October 8, 2020
Actress Nimrat Kaur has offered her heartfelt condolences to Ram Vilas Paswan’s family and loved ones. She writes, “May God give them strength and be with them at this grave hour.” On the other hand, Madhur Bhandarkar and Kailash Kher have also offered their deepest condolences to the late politician’s family. For the unversed, Ram Vilas Paswan was the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party in 2000. Meanwhile, the home ministry has announced that a state funeral will be accorded to the renowned politician.
Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji. May God give them strength and be with them at this grave hour. #RIPRamVilasPaswan ji
— Nimrat Kaur (NimratOfficial) October 8, 2020
My deepest condolences to iChiragPaswan & his family members. #Omshanti https://t.co/20dNrQcXMC
— Madhur Bhandarkar (imbhandarkar) October 8, 2020
केन्द्र में मन्त्री श्री irvpaswan की देह पंचतत्व में विलीन हो गई, हमको जब भी मिले बहुत आदर प्रेम से मिले.भली आत्मा. परमेश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को सद्गति दें.अतः प्रियजनों को सामर्थ्य दे इस क्षति को सहन करने की. हरि ॐ संवेदनायें परिवार संग iChiragPaswan #RamVilasPaswan #Prayers
— Kailash Kher (Kailashkher) October 8, 2020
