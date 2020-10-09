Ram Vilas Paswan no more: Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur & others mourn his demise

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's demise has left the entire country heartbroken. Meanwhile, some of the Bollywood celebs have paid their condolences to the politician's family.

This year has not proved to be a good one as the country has lost many gems in the past few months. In a shocking state of events, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan left for his heavenly abode on October 8, 2020. He was 74 at the time of his demise. The noted politician had reportedly undergone a heart surgery sometime back. The news about Paswan Ji’s demise has been confirmed by his son Chirag Paswan on social media.

Numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry have mourned the loss of the renowned politician on their social media handles. Randeep Hooda has termed his demise as a great loss and prays for the departed soul. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh, writes, “Shocked and saddened to know that Shri #RamVilasPaswan ji is no more. Heartfelt condolences to @iChiragPaswan, the entire family, and millions of his followers. His legacy will be remembered forever. May his soul Rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

A great loss .. #RamVilasPaswan ji Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/X099KsoRBJ — Randeep Hooda (RandeepHooda) October 8, 2020

Shocked and saddened to know that Shri #RamVilasPaswan ji is no more. Heartfelt condolences to @iChiragPaswan, the entire family and millions of his followers. His legacy will be remembered forever. May his soul Rest in peace. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/q9aG1nnarD — Riteish Deshmukh (Riteishd) October 8, 2020

Actress Nimrat Kaur has offered her heartfelt condolences to Ram Vilas Paswan’s family and loved ones. She writes, “May God give them strength and be with them at this grave hour.” On the other hand, Madhur Bhandarkar and Kailash Kher have also offered their deepest condolences to the late politician’s family. For the unversed, Ram Vilas Paswan was the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party in 2000. Meanwhile, the home ministry has announced that a state funeral will be accorded to the renowned politician.

Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji. May God give them strength and be with them at this grave hour. #RIPRamVilasPaswan ji — Nimrat Kaur (NimratOfficial) October 8, 2020

