Ramadan 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher shower wishes on the start of the auspicious month

On the occasion of Ramadan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Huma Qureshi shower wishes for fans on social media.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrations and festivals have taken a back seat but this hasn't stopped people from showering wishes for each other on social media. This year Ramadan begins from Thursday, April 23, and will conclude on Saturday, May 23, 2020. For the uninitiated, Ramadan or Ramzan is recognised as the holy month when Muslims worldwide observe fasting from dawn to dusk. It falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar to mark the first revelation of the holy book, Quran, to prophet Muhammad.

As Ramadan begins, Bollywood celebrities have been showering wishes for everyone on their social media accounts at the start of the auspicious month. Sharing a monochrome picture on her Instagram account, wished fans by writing, "Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. Ramzan Mubarak." Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a still from his movie and tweeted, "T 3510 - Ramadan Mubaarak .. wishes for peace and love ..and be safe .." also shared a stunning throwback picture and wished fans by tweeting, "Ramadan is almost here!Praying for everyone in these difficult times.Compassion, service&support for one another is the need of the hour & a special dua for those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic Red heart Everyone please stay at home and stay safe ! Pray from Home." Even actor Anupam Kher wished fans on his social media account and wrote, "#RamadanMubarak !! Love and peace always."

Due to the current situation going around in the country, people will maintain social distancing and celebrate the occasion with family and loved ones at home. After the Holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, Eid al-Fitr takes place. This year, the festival is expected to fall on May 23 or 24. For the uninitiated, Eid Ul-Fitr also called the "Festival of Breaking the Fast", is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

Check out the wishes here:

T 3510 - Ramadan Mubaarak .. wishes for peace and love ..

and be safe .. pic.twitter.com/jsPxvP9mTA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2020

Ramadan is almost here!Praying for everyone in these difficult times.Compassion, service&support for one another is the need of the hour & a special dua for those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic Everyone please stay at home and stay safe ! Pray from Home pic.twitter.com/vgO586MJVY — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 23, 2020

#RamadanMubarak !! Love and peace always. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 24, 2020

