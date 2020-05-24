Ramadan Special: Throwback to when Eid meant catching a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated at the end of the month-long fasting of Ramadan. On the occasion of this special day, let us take a look at how Bollywood celebrities celebrated Eid in the year 2019.

The Coronavirus pandemic has created a scare among all the citizens around the world. Due to the increase in the number of cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown till May 31st. Everyone has been requested to avoid going outside the house until an emergency and have been urged to maintain social distancing. Due to the lockdown, celebrations and festivals have taken a back seat. But this has not stopped everyone from wishing each other on social media. Amid the lockdown, everyone is celebrating Eid-al-Fitr which is the festival of breaking fast celebrated globally by Muslims at the end of the month-long fasting of Ramadan.

The celebration of this festival starts with the sighting of the moon. It is a grand festival of the Muslim community which is celebrated with feasts, prayers and charity or zakat. People wish each other on this day by saying, Eid Mubarak. While this year's Ramadan will be celebrated in a different way than the rest of the years because of the pandemic, let us take a look at how Bollywood celebrities like , , , Sara Ali Khan and others celebrated Eid in the year 2019.

Shah Rukh Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan, like every year, marked Eid with his family and greeted the sea of fans that had gathered outside his bungalow in Mumbai's Bandra. However, Shah Rukh did not come solo and had his little munchkin AbRam for the company. Not just that, accompanying King Khan was American talk-show host David Letterman. The famous host also stepped out with SRK to witness the fandom and madness that takes place outside his residence 'Mannat' every year on his birthday and on the festival of Eid. On June 27th as well, SRK along with his son AbRam greeted fans with a warm smile and a flying kiss from his balcony.

Salman Khan:

Salman Khan made the occasion of Eid even more special as his film Bharat had released. Like every year, last year too Salman had kept his tradition of releasing his film on Eid, as he did with his other films Sultan, Bajrani Bhaijaan, Wanted and more. The superstar also greeted his fans outside his Mumbai residence along with his father Salim Khan. On June 27th as well, sporting a powdered blue T-shirt, Salman Khan came to the balcony of his house [Galaxy Apartments] to greet his fans on Eid.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan:

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan did something totally different to celebrate their Eid. The Love Aaj Kal stars visited a local mosque to celebrate Eid. While Kartik was wearing a white t-shirt, Sara was wearing a green outfit and both had covered their faces to avoid a frenzy at the mosque. Kartik had shared this picture on his Instagram account as he wished his fans.

Abhishek Bachchan:

Mr. Bachchan wished fans with an image of Eid Mubarak on his Instagram account.

Varun Dhawan:

#EidMubarak to everyone. Love,peace and light — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 26, 2017

Varun too showered wishes for fans on his social media account. He tweeted, "#EidMubarak to everyone. Love,peace and light."

Anil Kapoor:

Wishing you all a very happy Eid, And hoping that all the things you wish for will be yours through out the year!! #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/mMtiguDNoA — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 26, 2017

Sharing two images on his social media account, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Eid, And hoping that all the things you wish for will be yours through out the year!! #EidMubarak."

Randeep Hooda and :

The Sultan actor tweeted, "To millions across the world #ChandRaatMubarak #EidMubarak." On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty shared a stunning picture of her donning a beautiful saree with Eid Mubarak written in bold letters on the image. Sharing the photo, Shilpa wrote, "On this special day, I wish everyone everywhere lots of happiness, love and laughter. May Allah bless you. #SwasthRahoMastRaho."

