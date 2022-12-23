Raman Raghav 2.0, Ek Villain: Top 10 Hindi serial killer films to watch on OTT

Today, Bollywood is not just about romance, love stories, action, or comedy films. The filmmakers now make an effort to walk the extra mile and make films that will leave the audience stunned and how. Speaking of serial killer films, they have managed to attract cinema lovers with their gripping and dark content. Though the genre is not explored much, but whatever little Bollywood has offered, it has struck the right chord with the audience. Films based on real-life incidents always keep everyone on the edge of their seat. As the weekend is nearing, we have compiled a list of the TOP 10 best Hindi serial killer films for you to binge-watch and get chilled, quite literally! Raman Raghav 2.0

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, Sobhita Dhulipala Director: Anurag Kashyap Release date: 24th June 2016 IMDb rating: 7.3/10 Where to watch: Prime Video Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 is one of the most-watched films. The film was highly acclaimed by the audience on a global level. It is inspired by Raman Raghav, who was an infamous serial killer in Mumbai during the 1960s. The story showcased the cat-and-mouse chase of serial killer Ramanna, played by Nawazuddin, by a corrupt cop Raghavan, essayed by Vicky. Ramanna surrenders to the police and confesses that he has killed nine people. Later, he manages to escape from custody. He then kills his sister and her family. Raghavan, who is the officer in charge, finds a picture of Ramanna at the crime scene. When Ramanna meets Raghavan, he tries to convince him that they share similarities. The film premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Speaking of the performances, Vicky and Nawazuddin as a cop and a serial killer respectively were highly praised for their top-notch show. It is definitely Worth-a-Dekho this weekend if you are looking for something intense with stellar performances.

ALSO READ: 20 best Bollywood comedy movies on Netflix that will tickle your funny bone

Mrs. Serial Killer Cast: Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina, Zayn Marie Director: Shirish Kunder Release date: 1st May 2020 IMDb rating: 4.2/10 Where to watch: Netflix Mrs. Serial Killer was directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. The story revolves around Dr. Joy Mukerjee, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who gets jailed in a serial killing case. His wife Sona Mukerjee, played by Jacqueline, who is a loyal and kind-hearted person, tries to prove Joy's innocence by killing one more girl. Her act gruesome act makes the court believe that Joy is not the killer and hence he is granted bail. All the actors have managed to do justice to their characters. Trust Manoj as he surprises everyone with his classy performances. Do watch it if you are in for mystery.

7 Khoon Maaf Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Irrfan Khan, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Vishal Bhardwaj Release date: 18th February 2011 IMDb rating: 6.3/10 Where to watch: Netflix Priyanka Chopra’s 7 Khoon Maaf has to be on your watchlist if you haven’t seen it yet. The story is about Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes (Priyanka Chopra) who is on a quest for true love. She gets married to a lot of men but eventually kills all of them. The reason will surely amaze you. 7 Khoon Maaf is an official adaptation of the short story Susanna's Seven Husbands by Ruskin Bond.

ALSO READ: Andhadhun to Dil Chahta Hai: 25 Hindi Movies on Netflix you should watch in case you haven’t

Priyanka’s performance is like a cherry on the cake. The talented actress will leave you impressed and how. Even other actors have justified their roles aptly. Watch this film and we are sure, you won’t be bored.

Murder 2 Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prashant Narayanan Director: Mohit Suri Release date: 8th July 2011 IMDb rating: 6.3/10 Where to watch: Prime Video Murder 2 revolves around Arjun (Emraan Hashmi), who is an ex-police officer. He gets hired by a gangster pimp to solve the mystery behind his missing prostitutes. The search leads him to Dheeraj Pandey (Prashant Narayanan) who is a psychopathic murderer. He calls hookers to his place and brutally tortures and kills them. He also targets Arjun’s love interest Priya (Jacqueline Fernandez) and what happens next is what you need to watch. Everyone has done a fabulous job but Prashant has nailed his character to the T. He literally will give you chills down your spine.

The Stoneman Murders Cast: Arbaaz Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Rukhsar Director: Manish Gupta Release date: 13th February 2009 IMDb rating: 7.3/10 Where to watch: Prime Video The film is based on the real-life incident Stoneman serial killings that shocked Bombay in the 1980s. The story is about a mystery killer who was never caught. He found his targets in footpath dwellers and stoned them to death in their sleep. The film puts together fiction and reality to provide answers to the questions around this mysterious case. The star cast did complete justice to their characters. The film ended up receiving praise from the audience and critics alike. The gripping content definitely attracted eyeballs. The film will surely keep you on the edge of your seat.

Ek Villain Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh Director: Mohit Suri Release date: 27th June 2014 IMDb rating: 6.5/10 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain proved to be a winner among the audience. The story revolved around Rakesh Mahadkar (Riteish Deshmukh), who constantly gets insulted by his wife. Since he loves his wife a lot, he vents his frustration and anger on other women who talk rudely to him. He ends up killing a lot of girls and eventually, Guru’s (Sidharth Malhotra) wife Ayesha (Shraddha Kapoor) becomes his target. He then leaves no stone unturned to take revenge on him. Speaking of the performances, all of them shine in their respective roles. It has everything that it takes to make an entertaining film.

Cuttputli Cast: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Joshua LeClair, Chandrachur Singh, Sargun Mehta Director: Ranjit Tewari Release date: 2nd September 2022 IMDb rating: 5.8/10 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli is an official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan written and directed by Ram Kumar. In the Hindi version, Arjan (Akshay Kumar) is an aspiring filmmaker who wants to make films on psychopaths. Due to several rejections, he joins the police force with the help of his brother-in-law Narinder (Chandrachur Singh). The police are on the lookout for a serial killer who kidnaps school girls, tortures and then kills them. Arjan and his team manage to trace the serial killer and know the real reason behind his doings. Akshay, Sargun and Joshua have hit the ball out of the park with their respective roles. Cuttputlli is a perfect blend of emotions and unexpected turns, and that’s what makes it watchable.

Main Aur Charles Cast: Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadha, Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra Director: Prawaal Raman Release date: 30th October 2015 IMDb rating: 6.2/10 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Randeep Hooda's Main Aur Charles is inspired by true events. The story is based on the Indian Origin French serial killer Charles Sobhraj who was known as the bikini killer. It features a series of crimes committed by Charles using his magnetic personality. It also shows how he manages to escape high-security jails every time he gets arrested. This underrated film featuring Randeep and others should definitely be on your watchlist. You will be mighty impressed by everyone's solid performances.

Mardaani 2 Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vishal Jethwa Director: Gopi Puthran Release date: 13th December 2019 IMDb rating: 7.3/10 Where to watch: Prime Video Rani Mukerji, in her police avatar, proves that she is the true-blue acting queen. She essayed the role of police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. The story is about a police officer who is trying to catch hold of a 21-year-old rapist and murderer who targets innocent women. Sunny (Vishal Jethwa), who is a psychopath, works for a politician. Vishal won a lot of appreciation for his kickass performance. His negative streak totally justified his character. Speaking of Rani, she too did a fabulous job as an outspoken police officer. The highly intense film will keep you glued to your TV screens till the very end.