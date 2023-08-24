Ramayan: Will THIS actress replace Alia Bhatt in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial? Details inside

Alia Bhatt is making massive waves post the success of her latest outing with Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor who delivered back-to-back blockbuster hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Brahmastra last year, kick-started this year on a high note with Karan Johar’s romantic saga, RRKPK and made a scintillating Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone.

Alia who has been winning millions of hearts with her amazing acting chops for over a decade now, was expected to essay the role of Goddess Sita on-screen in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited and highly-anticipated project, Ramayan. However, Alia has opted out of the project and Pinkvilla was the first to break the exclusive report of the actor’s exit from Ramayan. Helmed by Tiwari, Ramayan is believed to be headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and South superstar Yash as demon king, Raavan. Now that Alia Bhatt has taken an exit from Ramayan, the latest media report claims that a leading lady from down South is likely to fill in the Bollywood diva’s shoes.

Sai Pallavi to replace Alia Bhatt in Ramayan?

After the news of Alia Bhatt opting out of Ramayan started making rounds, a source close to the development exclusively told IndiaToday.In that, the Brahmastra star stepped out of the project because of date issues.

Advertisement

The source reportedly further revealed that the Premam star, Sai Pallavi, might step into Alia Bhatt’s role as Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. While Yash is believed to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological magnum opus, several reports claimed that the KGF star will not be a part of any upcoming Bollywood movie. However, nothing has been either denied or confirmed by Yash or by the makers of Ramayan.

Alia Bhatt opts out of Ramayan, Yash approached to play Raavan

Spilling beans on Alia Bhatt’s exit from Ramayan, an insider close to Pinvilla said, “It’s understandable that a magnum opus like Ramayan requires time and intense pre-production work, as they are going into the smallest details of everything to get it right on the screen, which is why things are progressing at a slower pace. Also, as far as the casting is concerned, Ranbir Kapoor is still committed to playing Lord Ram, while Alia Bhatt- who was approached for the project - is no longer part of it. The actress was in talks for the role of Goddess Sita, but the collaboration didn’t work out because of date issues.”

As far as the role of Raavan is concerned, discussions with Yash are ongoing. The insider added, “The look test has already happened with Yash, and the conversation has progressed positively. The makers are optimistic about getting him on board, but he has not yet signed. Yash is also committed to National Award-winning director Geethu Mohandas for a big-scale action thriller, so his casting in the Ramayana depends on what he prioritizes.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt is no longer a part of Ramayana; An update on the new shooting timelines