Ramayana: Ramanand Sagar’s grandson says ‘nobody has a copyright over it’; hopes Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari’s version is made with 'honesty'

The epic tale of Ramayana lives rent-free in our hearts and one of the most successful adaptations of the same still remains Ramanand Sagar’s television series that aired in 1987. Starring Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in the lead, the show walked so that many of its versions could run. In a recent interview, Sagar’s grandson opened up about the Ramayana phenomenon and also spoke about its much-awaited version being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Ramanand Sagar’s grandson on Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Speaking with Indian Express recently, Amrit Sagar was asked to share his thoughts on Nitesh’s upcoming which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead. According to Sagar, the Ramayana should be made by everyone. He said, “Nobody has a copyright on Ramayan."

However, Amrit Sagar stressed his only concern and mentioned it is to ‘do it honestly’ and the uninitiated practice of making Ramayan with this person’s perspective or that perspective should simply stop.

“Ramayan is not that. It is the story of Ram, that is why it is titled Ramayan,” Sagar said, adding that for centuries now, locals have held Ramleelas and they follow the story completely.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: The latest on Toxic, Ramayana, Border 2, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan

Amrit was 13 years old when he used to be running around his grandfather’s set and was a part of history in making that nobody knew it would become a massive cultural phenomenon over the years. Not mentioning which adaptation didn’t live up to the mark, Sagar said that the ones attempting to make it must "follow the story to the tee.”

Advertisement

Amrit feels that Ramayana is not simply a story but a part of several people’s lives. He emphasized that one mustn’t forget that there is a large segment of this country that reads this holy scripture almost every day and knows the text verbatim. He mentioned further stating that any attempt to de-mold something that was written eons ago as a granth is like ‘trying to change the Bible’.

“It’s sacrilege. You don’t do that kind of stuff. Follow the text according to how it’s been written and then try and do your honest work in that given space. You can’t hurt the sentiments of so many people, that’s wrong,” Amrit signed off.

More about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Touted to be a two-part movie, Nitesh Tiwari and his producers, DNEG are currently busing rolling the Magnum Opus. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, KGF star Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. This mega-budget project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla has been at the forefront sharing exclusive developments about Ramayana. Stay tuned for more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana is a two-part saga with a simultaneous shoot of 350 days with Ranbir, Yash, Sai and Sunny