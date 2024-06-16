Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor sports clean-shaved look as he strikes a pose with film’s costume designer at home

After impressing his fans with his performance in the movie Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is now preparing to win their hearts with the epic film Ramayana. The shoot has already commenced, and BTS pictures of the cast and crew keep surfacing on the internet.

A new photo of Ranbir and a costume designer for the film has now been shared on social media, which was taken at the actor’s home.

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Ramayana costume designer in new picture

Today, an X (Twitter) user shared a recent photograph of actor Ranbir Kapoor at his home, where he was accompanied by a costume designer for his upcoming movie Ramayana. Ranbir was seen wearing a black t-shirt and sporting a clean-shaved look with neatly trimmed hair. He kept his arm around the crew member’s shoulder as they smiled for the selfie.

The tweet read, “A Costume Designer At Rk's Home For #Ramayana Costume Discussion, Ranbir is Looking Handsome as Always.”

Have a look at the post!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana set to be a two-part saga

Ranbir Kapoor is collaborating with director Nitesh Tiwari on Ramayana. Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Sita, while Yash will be seen as Ravana. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ramayana will be a two-part saga and not a trilogy like it was planned before. The two parts are being shot simultaneously.

According to a source close to the development, “Given the scale and magnitude of the film, the makers have opted for a two-part approach to telling the story. While most in the business await the results of part one before taking the second one on floors, Ramayana will be shot simultaneously.”

The source further added details about the shooting schedule, saying, “The team has chalked out a 350-day shoot schedule for the two Ramayana films, which includes combination scenes of the extended star cast and also their solo sequences. The two Ramayana films will be released in a one-year span.”

Apart from Ramayana, Ranbir is also set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside his wife Alia Bhatt and Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal.

