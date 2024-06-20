Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's co-star Indira Krishna drops BTS pic with Ravi Dubey; fans gush over 'Mata Kaushalya and Laxman'

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, the shoot has already commenced, and several behind-the-scene pictures of the cast and crew keep surfacing on the internet.

Apart from Ranbir, reports suggest that Ravi Dubey and Indira Krishna have been roped in for the roles of Laxman and Mata Kaushalya. A while ago, Indira shared a picture with Ravi and made fans gush over them.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana co-star Indira Krishna poses with Ravi Dubey

On June 20, taking to her Instagram account a while ago, Indira Krishna shared a picture with her Ramayana co-star Ravi Dubey. In the snap, we can see them together smiling and posing for the camera.

Sharing the picture, she captioned it, "When smiles meet its worth the friendship....@ravidubey2312 ur one humble and most vibrant actor I met ....and Haan next time dnt miss the location (laughing emojis) .#actors #bts #friends #kindness."

Have a look:

Check out fan's reactions

As soon as she dropped the post, fans started gushing over Mata Kaushalya and Laxman. One fan wrote, "Mata Kaushalya and Laxman from Ramayana (red heart)."

Another commented, "Maa Vindhyavasini always blessed both of you.." A third fan said, "Our lakhsman with Mata kaushlya." "Can't waitt to see you both together as Mata Kaushalya and Lakshmanji," wrote a fourth fan.

Ramayana is set to be a two-part saga

Advertisement

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Nitesh Tiwari and the team are shooting for Ramayana as a 2-part saga with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol.

“Given the scale and magnitude of the film, the makers have opted for a two-part approach to tell the story. While most in the business await the results of part one before taking the second one on floors, Ramayana will be shot simultaneously,” revealed a source.

The source further informed that a major chunk of Ramayana Part Two will be shot even before the release of Ramayana Part One. The team has planned a 350-day shoot schedule for the two Ramayana films, which includes combination scenes of the extended star cast as well as their solo sequences. The two Ramayana films will be released in a year span.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Sita, while Yash will be seen as Ravana.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana is a two-part saga with a simultaneous shoot of 350 days with Ranbir, Yash, Sai and Sunny