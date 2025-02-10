Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s mythological epic being shot with his body double? Here’s why

Ranbir Kapoor has two of his most anticipated projects in the making— Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. While the actor is currently busy shooting for the romantic epic-drama, he had already completed most of his portions for the mythological epic last year. The latest reports suggest that Tiwari is now shooting certain sequences with Kapoor’s body double.

“Ranbir has completed almost all his crucial scenes for the first installment of Ramayana; only patchwork is remaining, which can be managed without him. Since his dates were assigned to Love & War, Ramayana’s production team planned the shoot in such a way that there are no delays. Right now, a few minor sequences are being filmed with a body double, after which it will be a wrap on the first edition,” a source close to the development was quoted as saying in Mid-day.

The upcoming mythological epic is being mounted as a two-part offering. It has further been revealed that if everything goes as planned, the second part of the film will be rolled out in May. The source noted that Ramayana is a VFX-heavy film and the director will be dedicating the next few months to the post-production work which requires a lot of work.

According to the insider, the second installment of the film is expected to begin in the summer, with Kapoor joining the team by June.

Advertisement

While speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival last year, Ranbir Kapoor spilled beans on the mythological epic and called it the "greatest story ever." He revealed that the producer Namit Malhotra who happens to be his childhood friend has got the best of the creative people and the crew for the film. He also admitted being "humbled" to play the "dream role."

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the highly-anticipated film features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana among others. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the first part of the film is poised to release next year on Diwali 2026 which will be followed by its second part on Diwali 2027.